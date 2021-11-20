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Smallpox, Ronald Perelman, Siga Technologies Exposé
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132 views • November 20, 2021
I decided to dig a little more into this company and some of the connections it has. Didn't really surprise me. If there is a smallpox outbreak I personally know where I am looking first.
Sources:
https://about.vanguard.com/who-we-are/our-leaders/
https://web.archive.org/web/20120320193247/http://www.vanguard.com.au/personal_investors/about-vanguard/board-of-directors/board-of-directors_home.cfm
https://web.archive.org/web/20120118181735/http://pr.statestreet.com/us/en/20070129_1.html
https://web.archive.org/web/20120329232307/https://www.dailypaul.com/223527/rothschilds-appear-to-hold-shares-in-every-major-company-fortune-500
https://web.archive.org/web/20210509180704/https://www.statestreet.com/executive-leader/Marcia-Rothschild.html
https://noqreport.com/2021/06/15/blackrock-and-vanguard-the-same-shady-people-own-big-pharma-and-the-media/
https://www.marketscreener.com/quote/stock/SIGA-TECHNOLOGIES-INC-10830/news/Up-to-Approximately-113-Million-of-Oral-TPOXX-Targeted-for-Delivery-to-the-U-S-Government-in-the-36908708/
https://www.lietuvis.ie/premjera-prikaustysianti-prie-ekranu-ziurovams-pristatomas-dokumentinis-serialas-apie-viena-siaubingiausiu-siu-laiku-nusikalteliu/amp/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/michelatindera/2020/10/14/meet-the-only-billionaire-couple-whos-given-to-trump-and-biden-ronald-lauder/?sh=5e27205340a9
https://web.archive.org/web/20210805135425/https://washingtonwatch.org/the-truth-about-bill-gates-microsoft-and-jeffrey-epstein/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ronald_Perelman#Controversy
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ronald_Perelman
https://www.latimes.com/politics/la-xpm-2011-nov-13-la-na-smallpox-20111113-story.html
https://www.thedailybeast.com/bill-clinton-failed-to-mention-his-intimate-1995-dinner-with-epstein
https://www.rockefeller.edu/support-our-science/benefit-2019/benefitcommittee-2019/
https://abc7ny.com/740-park-avenue-apartment-fire-flames/1279405/
https://www.lawfulpath.com/forum/viewtopic.php?t=1366&;start=20
https://edition.cnn.com/2011/12/08/politics/siga-technologies-hhs-contract/index.html
https://www.youtube.com/user/biosecuritycntr/videos
https://twitter.com/DarnelSugarfoo/status/1450781038901219330
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Oqq1AJbGynbC/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Johns_Hopkins_Center_for_Health_Security
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Dark_Winter
https://www.fnlondon.com/articles/lord-rothschild-nominated-to-blackstone-board-20070606
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/rothschild-family-member-to-join-blackstone-board-nk0pbbvl59d
https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/BX/holders
http://www.proudstories.com/jacob-rothschild.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Blackstone_Group
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Service_Employees_International_Union
https://www.primidi.com/ronald_perelman/controversy/greenmail
https://itsgoingdown.org/making-monsters-ronald-perelman/
https://cfif.org/v/index.php/commentary/54-state-of-affairs/1213-siga-smallpox-contract-is-the-next-soly
Sources:
https://about.vanguard.com/who-we-are/our-leaders/
https://web.archive.org/web/20120320193247/http://www.vanguard.com.au/personal_investors/about-vanguard/board-of-directors/board-of-directors_home.cfm
https://web.archive.org/web/20120118181735/http://pr.statestreet.com/us/en/20070129_1.html
https://web.archive.org/web/20120329232307/https://www.dailypaul.com/223527/rothschilds-appear-to-hold-shares-in-every-major-company-fortune-500
https://web.archive.org/web/20210509180704/https://www.statestreet.com/executive-leader/Marcia-Rothschild.html
https://noqreport.com/2021/06/15/blackrock-and-vanguard-the-same-shady-people-own-big-pharma-and-the-media/
https://www.marketscreener.com/quote/stock/SIGA-TECHNOLOGIES-INC-10830/news/Up-to-Approximately-113-Million-of-Oral-TPOXX-Targeted-for-Delivery-to-the-U-S-Government-in-the-36908708/
https://www.lietuvis.ie/premjera-prikaustysianti-prie-ekranu-ziurovams-pristatomas-dokumentinis-serialas-apie-viena-siaubingiausiu-siu-laiku-nusikalteliu/amp/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/michelatindera/2020/10/14/meet-the-only-billionaire-couple-whos-given-to-trump-and-biden-ronald-lauder/?sh=5e27205340a9
https://web.archive.org/web/20210805135425/https://washingtonwatch.org/the-truth-about-bill-gates-microsoft-and-jeffrey-epstein/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ronald_Perelman#Controversy
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ronald_Perelman
https://www.latimes.com/politics/la-xpm-2011-nov-13-la-na-smallpox-20111113-story.html
https://www.thedailybeast.com/bill-clinton-failed-to-mention-his-intimate-1995-dinner-with-epstein
https://www.rockefeller.edu/support-our-science/benefit-2019/benefitcommittee-2019/
https://abc7ny.com/740-park-avenue-apartment-fire-flames/1279405/
https://www.lawfulpath.com/forum/viewtopic.php?t=1366&;start=20
https://edition.cnn.com/2011/12/08/politics/siga-technologies-hhs-contract/index.html
https://www.youtube.com/user/biosecuritycntr/videos
https://twitter.com/DarnelSugarfoo/status/1450781038901219330
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Oqq1AJbGynbC/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Johns_Hopkins_Center_for_Health_Security
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Dark_Winter
https://www.fnlondon.com/articles/lord-rothschild-nominated-to-blackstone-board-20070606
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/rothschild-family-member-to-join-blackstone-board-nk0pbbvl59d
https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/BX/holders
http://www.proudstories.com/jacob-rothschild.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Blackstone_Group
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Service_Employees_International_Union
https://www.primidi.com/ronald_perelman/controversy/greenmail
https://itsgoingdown.org/making-monsters-ronald-perelman/
https://cfif.org/v/index.php/commentary/54-state-of-affairs/1213-siga-smallpox-contract-is-the-next-soly
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