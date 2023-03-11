Welcome To Proverbs Club.Diligence Versus Sloth.
Proverbs 10:4 (NIV).
4) Lazy hands make for poverty,
but diligent hands bring wealth.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Your best chance to be wealthy
is to embrace work, not rest.
