Ep. 1961: What Confederate Americans Already Knew

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I've done a rant on David Wilcox's death, narrated an article & presented my commentary:
* What Confederate Americans Already Knew
https://substack.com/home/post/p-195014070
* Books from Marshall L DeRosa on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B001JP40L0
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