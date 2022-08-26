Communication Is The Key To Your Best Life

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How to STOP Being the Conspiracy Guy (or Girl) in Less Than an Hour

Benny is a communicator extraordinaire. He holds a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of California, Irvine, and has sharpened his tools through extensive performing arts training and experience. He is an acclaimed poet, emcee, actor, teacher and coach, and has appeared on stages and television sets around the world. He is also the co-creator of the YouTube comedy channel JoyCamp. Help him help you free your speech and realize the art of YOU!

How to STOP Being the Conspiracy Guy (or Girl) webinar: https://productions.bennywills.com/a/2147491940/6Jn9PicG

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