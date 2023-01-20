Quantum Practitioners Swap Notes on Starseeds, SSP, Multiverse & Interstellar Humanity w/Jodi & Will: Merkaba Chakras #106
13 views
Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, due to popular demand, we bring back Mrs. Jodi Reynosa and Mr. Will Nutter aka Johan Fritz. Unlike most of the podcast episodes I do with metaphysic authors, doctors, & engineers, I put loads of scientific evidence in the show description, but for this episode, we’re gonna discuss what we’re getting from our client’s in our Quantum Hypnosis practices. Be open minded, but mostly practice discernment. Mrs. Jodi Reynosa and Mr. Will Nutter, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!
For more information about Will and Jodi’s offerings, please visit their website: https://linktr.ee/ServicesWithJAW
Rokfin gets exclusive 1st preview for a week, then it goes to these other VIDEO sites. PLEASE diversify where you get information by adding these free speech platforms.
https://rokfin.com/MerkabaChakras
https://rumble.com/c/c-889303
https://www.bitchute.com/merkabachakras/
https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/merkabachakras
https://utreon.com/c/MerkabaChakras
https://www.youtube.com/merkabachakras
Listen to the AUDIO podcast here. The RSS goes out to 170 directories worldwide: https://anchor.fm/merkabachakras
Dolores Cannon QHHT: http://dolorescannon.com/
To learn more about Von Galt metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
#SecretSpaceProgram, #JohanFritz, #WillNutter, #JodiReynosa, #dolorescannon, #qhht
Keywords
consciousnessmandela effectsecret space programnew earthqhhtspiritual awakeningjohan fritzwill nutterjodi reynosa
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos