UFO’S, Demons, and “Other-Worldly” Things (Original Video)

We share this universe with both fallen angels and demons of many levels of power. We must be prepared to use our God-given authority and stand against them by putting on the full armor of God. The Lord of Hosts and his mighty angels will go to war on our behalf during these times, but we must stand firm against attack even when there are demonic manifestations that may terrify us or try to destroy our Faith. As Job, we must trust in the Lord. I share my testimony of one of the greatest and most difficult tests of my life while under severe spiritual attack. The attack extended to my entire family with demonic manifestations and eventually singled me out with the intent to kill me, but the Lord and his strength prevailed.



The Book of Romans helps us understand the battle and in chapter 8 gives us the recipe for success and victory as we walk after the spirit rather than after the flesh. In spite of all of the dangers and assaults we may encounter in this life, we are more than conquerors through him who loves us.



All things work together for good to those who love God, and to those who are the called according to his purpose.



For nothing shall separate us from the love of God…..



As Job, the Lord may allow our faith to be greatly tested by removing the hedge that protects us….During these times, though the enemy may edge closer to us in an effort to destroy us, God will graciously send His Angels to protect us. The purpose of the test is to purge us with refining fires so that the foolish things of the flesh are destroyed and we will come forth like gold.



During extreme spiritual and mysterious warfare, we will benefit by drinking the milk of the Word of God such as the Psalms, rather than try in vain to understand the meaning while the storm is raging. We must Trust the Lord and the simplicity of his word when we do not understand the Storm due to its intensity.



This video warns us against using man’s authority to team up with the supernatural intelligence and technology of the fallen angels. We are to submit ourselves to God, RESIST the devil, so that he will flee from us.