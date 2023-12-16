Is de volgende pandemie een cyberattack? -- BLCKBX

Staat ons in 2024 een catastrofale 'cyber pandemic' te wachten? De waarschuwingen van het World Economic Forum lijken actueler dan ooit. Maar wat is hun eigen rol hierin?
Desk: journalist Ab Gietelink, hoogleraar monetaire economie Lex Hoogduin en redacteur David Boerstra
Presentatie: Ancilla van de Leest
De volledige uitzending van blckbx today #257 van vrijdag 15 december 2023 is te bekijken via:
