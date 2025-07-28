Humanoid Robots Are Being Deployed Everywhere! What’s Going On? | Neuralink Update

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Date of Video: July 26, 2025 **Note- Sorry my video cut off at the end:
Humanoid robots are no longer science fiction — they’re here, and being spotted across major cities like Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Santa Barbara, Austin, and even China! 🤖
In this video, I’ll show you shocking new footage and explain what’s happening with Elon Musk’s Neuralink project, which is now moving full speed ahead.
Are these robots part of a beta rollout? A social experiment? A precursor to something bigger? Let’s take a closer look...