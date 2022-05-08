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Footage of sub-launched ‘Kalibr’ missile strike released
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172 views • May 08, 2022
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The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a submarine launching cruise missiles as part of the conflict in Ukraine. A salvo of ‘Kalibr’ missiles was launched from a diesel-powered submarine operating in the Black Sea, targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12xxr9-footage-of-sub-launched-kalibr-missile-strike-released.html
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a submarine launching cruise missiles as part of the conflict in Ukraine. A salvo of ‘Kalibr’ missiles was launched from a diesel-powered submarine operating in the Black Sea, targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12xxr9-footage-of-sub-launched-kalibr-missile-strike-released.html
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