⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation





(26 May 2023)





💥 Last night, the Armed Forces if the Ruaaian Federation launched a group strike by long-range high-precision air-based weapons against ammunition depots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The goal of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been engaged.





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the units of the enemy close to Dvurechnaya and Kislovka (Kharkov region).





◽️ In addition, actions of two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted near Masyutovka and Ivanovka (Kharkov region).





◽️ Up to 35 Ukrainian servicemen, three motor vehicles, and one Msta-B howitzer have been neutralised in this direction during the day.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, Army Aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the enemy close to Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic), and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Over 60 Ukrainian personnel, two armoured fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers have been eliminated.





💥 In Donetsk direction, units, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and units of the Yug Group of Forces have eliminated up to 190 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three pick-up trucks, and one D-30 howitzer during the day.





◽️ Moreover, one ammunition depot of the 54th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been annihilated close to Verkhnekamenskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation, and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces have hit the enemy units in the areas of Orekhov, Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region), and Novosyolka (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has lost 120 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, and four motor vehicles in these directions.





💥 In Kherson direction, up to 30 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, one D-30 howitzer, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system have been destroyed over the past 24 hours.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 78 AFU artillery units, manpower and hardware in 92 areas during the day.





💥 One Ukrainian ST-68UM radar station was neutralised close to Novonikolayevka (Nikolayev region).





💥 Russian air defence forces have intercepted:

◾️one Grom-2 missile;

◾️10 HIMARS projectiles;

◾️two Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles.





◽️ In addition, 20 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the areas of Olshana (Kharkov region), Zolotaryovka, Nikolayevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic), Komsomolskoye, Tokmak (Zaporozhye region), Golaya Pristan, and Velikaya Lepetikha (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 429 airplanes and 235 helicopters, 4,341 unmanned aerial vehicles, 424 anti-aircraft missile systems, 9,302 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,100 combat vehicles equipped with multiple launch rocket systems, 4,908 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 10,464 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.