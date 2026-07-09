7/9/26 AMERICA IS FOUNDED ON CHRIST'S NEW COVENANT: YOU ARE FREE!!

7/9/26 America is a Christian Nation founded upon Jesus Christ's liberation of humanity from spiritual bondage and vertical authority! In today's fantastic interview, Pastor Jeff Paschall discusses why America's founding was only possible because of the Freedom theology of Jesus Christ and why we will only remain free if these United States remain One Nation Under God! Please also enjoy Pastor Jeff's full sermon on this subject linked below in the description. We ARE FREE!





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Pastor Jeff Paschall: Christ's Theology of Freedom - Galatians 5

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=MiImqte3VRk&ra=m





The history of America's "Black Robe Regiment":

https://wallbuilders.com/resource/history-of-the-black-robe-regiment/





Revolution: The Birth of The Greatest Nation in The World, READ IT! Metaxas does a great job showing how our Nation was undeniably founded as a Christian country by Christians!





https://ericmetaxas.com/

Check out his travel readings schedule! Perhaps he'll be in your state/church soon!





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WE ARE FREE !!