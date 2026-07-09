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7/9/26 AMERICA IS FOUNDED ON CHRIST'S NEW COVENANT: YOU ARE FREE!!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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7/9/26 America is a Christian Nation founded upon Jesus Christ's liberation of humanity from spiritual bondage and vertical authority! In today's fantastic interview, Pastor Jeff Paschall discusses why America's founding was only possible because of the Freedom theology of Jesus Christ and why we will only remain free if these United States remain One Nation Under God! Please also enjoy Pastor Jeff's full sermon on this subject linked below in the description. We ARE FREE!


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Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anyone, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


Pastor Jeff Paschall: Christ's Theology of Freedom - Galatians 5

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=MiImqte3VRk&ra=m


The history of America's "Black Robe Regiment":

https://wallbuilders.com/resource/history-of-the-black-robe-regiment/


Revolution: The Birth of The Greatest Nation in The World, READ IT! Metaxas does a great job showing how our Nation was undeniably founded as a Christian country by Christians!


https://ericmetaxas.com/

Check out his travel readings schedule! Perhaps he'll be in your state/church soon!


Get Out & Celebrate America 250!!

https://america250.org/

Look up Your Local Events!


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

Thune: 202-224-2321


Get Involved & TAKE ACTION:

https://precinctprojectusa.org/


Volunteer to Fight Election Fraud Locally!

https://www.electionintegritynetwork.org/


ACTION: Claim Your Office Now!! 300K open seats across the Republic!! Occupy LOCAL!

https://www.jointab.us/


Watch You Are Free TVs latest Interview on Neuro-plasticity w/ the Ess60/c60evo crew!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=36ubQakd258


ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution!

https://covidjustice.org/


Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

(Supporters sent 15%-off C60Evo discount code)


PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


C60 EVO: Miracle Molecule vs. Inflammaging!

For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV

(channel supporters receive 15% off code!


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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!

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