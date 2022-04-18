EP 2908 6PM TWITTER BOARD ADOPTS POISON PILL TO THWART MUSK TO STOP CENSORSHIP

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As was widely expected and reported in the aftermath of Elon Musk going hostile on Friday morning, on Saturday morning Twitter adopted a measure that will shield it from hostile acquisition bids in a desperate step to prevent billionaire Elon Musk’s offer to take the company private and make it a bastion of free speech.
The board set up a shareholder rights plan, also known as a “poison pill” which as we clarified yesterday for the benefit of the company’s overly dramatic, overly literal and overly snowflake employees, is not literal…
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🚨SHOW ARCHIVE: EP 2908-6PM TWITTER BOARD ADOPTS "POISON PILL" TO THWART MUSK MISSION TO STOP CENSORSHIP https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/20786
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