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BRAVO! Sen.Pauline Hanson: "I don't intend to have the jab, I'm not putting that shit
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272 views • December 11, 2021
Description and Source from srmgin
Pauline Lee Hanson (née Seccombe, formerly Zagorski; born 27 May 1954) is an Australian politician who is the founder and leader of One Nation, a right-wing populist political party. Hanson has represented Queensland in the Australian Senate since 2016 Federal Election.
Pauline Lee Hanson (née Seccombe, formerly Zagorski; born 27 May 1954) is an Australian politician who is the founder and leader of One Nation, a right-wing populist political party. Hanson has represented Queensland in the Australian Senate since 2016 Federal Election.
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