LGBT VIOLENCE SKYROCKETS: Trans ASSAULTS Peaceful Protester Standing AGAINST CHEMICAL CASTRATION

Stew Peters Show





Apr 6, 2023





Radical LGBT groomers are coming for our children.

Chris Elston, otherwise know as Billboard Chris, is here to talk about being assaulted by a transgender freak.

The police are afraid to arrest trans people and excuse violence as a result.

The trans terrorist in Nashville believed she was morally justified in murdering Christians.

Transgenders are an evil cult and committed to their sick ideology with religious fervor.

It should be a crime to mutilate the genitals of children because it’s child abuse.

People who abuse children physically and psychologically should be put in jail.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ggazm-lgbt-violence-skyrockets-trans-assaults-peaceful-protester-standing-against.html



