Victorian Carol Service from a Candlelit English Chapel
Chartridge Mission Church
Chartridge Mission Church
12 views • 1 day ago

#bibleteaching #CarolService #Victorian #Candlelit #Advent #Christmas #history #christianity #christian #God #doctrine #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham #PaulEss #PaulStylianou #Handmade #Decorations #thefriendliestfellowship #LearningTheBibleTogether


Paul Ess leads our traditional candlelit Victorian Carol Service. Featuring sing-along lyrics for you to raise joyful praise from wherever you are. Paul Ess reads the Christmas Story from amongst the handmade decorations festooning the walls of this internationally loved English chapel. Merry Christmas & a very Happy New Year!


Paul Ess YouTube Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeLtfVhcCUFv0kkvZEUAaIBTVjT8NptRx


Chartridge Mission Church, a beacon of faith, was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.


We are a warm and welcoming fellowship and would be delighted to have you visit us in person. Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm, followed by refreshments.


Our Church is fully accessible, with wheelchair ramps and an accessible toilet, ensuring everyone can participate in our services.


Chartridge Mission Church, Chapel Lane, Chartridge, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 2TH


The village Church with an international audience.


Support our work at Chartridge Mission Church:


Donations via Stewardship.org.uk:


https://www.stewardship.org.uk/partners/20005300


Cheques can be made payable to Chartridge Mission Church and sent to the above address for the attention of Pastor Barry Kempson.


Recorded on Sunday, 21st December 2025.


Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm.


www.Chartridge.UK


The Friendliest Fellowship.

lighttraditionalservicestoryenglishantiquescarolnativitycandledecorationschapelvictorian
