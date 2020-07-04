Dr Richard Cheng on the battle to fight COVID 19 in Beijing

Dr. Richard Cheng was interviewed by CGTN anchor Mike Water on Beijing new cases of Covid-19 on June 30, 2020. Dr. Richard Cheng pointed out: 1. that the new cases reported in Beijing are not surprising at all. Although discouraging, Dr. Cheng would like to warn everybody that what happened in Beijing can happen everywhere and anywere. Without the final global control of Covid-19, no country and no area are immune from Covid-19. Covid-19 may come back. 2. Nutrition (esp. Vit C, D, Mg, Zinc etc) continues to be ignored. Dr. Cheng recommed during this Covid-19 period, that everybody should try to live a healthy life and supplement at least Vit C, D, Mg and Zinc. This is especially important for those people with high risks of Covid-19 such as elderly, children, people with chronic diseases esp those with immune compromised conditions, first responders, healthcare workers, police or any workers who might come into contact with lots of people, esp, in crowded place