FLASHBACK to 1992: Listen to Nancy Pelosi pushing Agenda 21 in Congress
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

How long have they been planning Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030?  Listen as Nancy Pelosi reads a prepared statement about it in 1992.   Clearly she is beholden to her puppet masters, as they plan and operate from the shadows to control and subjugate humanity. 

new world orderagenda 21agenda 2030great resetnancy pelosi in 1992

