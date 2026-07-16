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CANCER SKYROCKETS AMONG YOUNG PEOPLE! - Colorectal Cancer Explodes! - Is There A Cure?
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson talks with John Richardson or RNC Store about the skyrocketing rates of cancer among young people, especially colorectal cancer which is the number one cause of cancer death for people under 50.


There are many things that lead to this including things like GLP1 injections. This on top of processed foods, injections and the constant flow of chemicals one comes into contact with every day is causing an epidemic.


There are solutions, however it is important people understand the real regimens for defeating this epidemics. It's not as easy as simply chewing on apricot seeds. There is more to it and we want to get the word out. It is especially important considering John Richardson's recent health struggles, why it happened and how he beat all doctors' expectations.


In this video, we break down this important matter and hopefully give people enough information to go on to avoid falling prey to this deadly illness.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


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PayPal: [email protected]


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World Alternative Media

2026

Keywords
healthcancerfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticsconspiracycancer cureg edward griffinjosh sigurdsonlaetrileamygdalincolorectal cancerred pill expogreat resetapricot seedsjohn richardsonwamworld without cancer
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