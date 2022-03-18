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Biological Weapons Labs Found in Ukraine Funded by the U.S.
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45 views • March 18, 2022
Some sources report as many as 11 bio-weapons labs operating in Ukraine were funded by the Pentagon. Once again, President Putin was right. The truth is where you find it.
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