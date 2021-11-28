REMEMBER, GOD SANCTIFIED HIS 7TH DAY SABBATH, Genesis 1:1-8; 1:27-31; 2:1-7; Exodus 20:1-17; James 2:10-12; 4:17, 20211128

Remember, GOD Sanctified His 7th Day Sabbath: Genesis 1:1-8; 1:27-31; 2:1-7; Exodus 20:1-17; James 2:10-12; 4:17; Matthew 12:1-2,5,8,10,11,12; Acts 13:14,27,42,44; 16:13; 17:2; 18:4; Isaiah 56:2,4,6; Isaiah 58:12-14, November 28, 2021 1. Q: What is the Sabbath? a. A: The Sabbath is the Seventh Day of the week 2. Q: What is the Seventh Day of the Week? a. A: The Seventh Day of the week is Saturday. The First Day of the week is Sunday 3. Q: What is Important About the Sabbath Day? a. A: The Sabbath is very important because it was on that Day, our Almighty Heavenly Father and GOD, our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and the Holy Ghost rested from their work of creating the world and everything in it. (Genesis 2:1-3) Thus the heavens and the earth were finished, and all the host of them. 2 And on the seventh day God ended His work which He had made; and He rested on the seventh day from all His work which He had made. 3 And God blessed the seventh day, and sanctified it: because that in it He had rested from all His work which God created and made. 4 These are the generations of the heavens and of the earth when they were created, in the day that the LORD God made the earth and the heavens, 5 And every plant of the field before it was in the earth, and every herb of the field before it grew: for the LORD God had not caused it to rain upon the earth, and there was not a man to till the ground. 6 But there went up a mist from the earth, and watered the whole face of the ground. 7 And the LORD God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul. Amen! (Genesis 2:1-7) 4. Q: Is the Sabbath Day Not for the Old Testament People of Israel? a. A: No! GOD instituted the Sabbath Day as a rest for everyone, including Himself in Heaven and on earth And God blessed the seventh day, and sanctified it: because that in it He had rested from all His work which God created and made. Amen! (Genesis 2:3) a. A: When created man (Father Adam and Mother Eve) in His own image, in the image of GOD, created He him; male and female created He them, they were neither Jews nor Israelites. (Genesis 1:27-31) 5. Q: Why Did GOD Have to Rest? a. A: GOD established the rest as a model for humanity to refrain from our labors and the tendency to continue in sin, but to fear Him and remember to devote the Sabbath Day to worship Him in spirit and truth, and as a result enjoy His blessings spiritually, physically, and materially. (Exodus 20:1-17; Deuteronomy 6:1-25; Luke 10:27; John 4:23-24) 6. Q: Was the Sabbath Day Observed and Referenced in the New Testament? a. A: Yes! Fifty-five times in the KJV New Testament in Matthew 12:1-2,5,8,10,11,12; Acts 13:14,27,42,44; Acts 16:13; Acts 17:2; Acts 18:4; Isaiah 56:2,4,6; Isaiah 58:12-14). The Sabbath is referenced 9 times in Matthew; 10 Mark, 17 Luke, 9 John, 9 Acts, and 1 Colossians, and referenced 91 times in the Old Testament, e.g., 13 in Exodus, 20 Leviticus, 3 Numbers, 3 Deuteronomy, 10 Nehemiah, and 15 in Ezekiel) b. A: Our LORD Jesus Christ, His Apostles, followers, and the Jews diligently observed the Sabbath Day even to this day. Notably, the Seventh-Day Adventists and other Sabbath-keepers are: Sabbatarian Baptists, Sabbatarian Church of God 7th Day, Sabbatarian Adventists, Sabbatarian Pentecostalists, Sabbatarian British Israelites/Armstrongism, Judaizers and Others 7. Q: If the LORD Jesus and His Apostles Worshipped and Preached on the 7th Day of the Week, Why Do We Go to Church on Sunday, the 1st Day of the Week to Worship GOD? a. It is partly because we were born into it; namely our parents were brought up going to Church on Sundays, the first day of the week instead of the seventh day that our Almighty Father blessed and sanctified, or because we assumed that that was the day our LORD Jesus Christ was resurrected in order to honor Him 8. Q: Are We Obeying GOD When We Worship on Sunday? a. A: Many pastors, leaders, and members say that it doesn’t matter what day we worship the LORD Jesus Christ as long as we do it with sincere hearts. Moreover, we have been worshipping on the first day of the week (Sunday) for about 2,000 years, why change now? b. A: However, some of us have forgotten that while we may have ignorantly worshipped GOD in disobedience, GOD ignored it. Amen! c. Acts 17:30 - And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent. Amen! d. Acts 3:17 - And now, brethren, I wot that through ignorance ye did it, as did also your rulers. 18 But those things, which God before had shewed by the mouth of all his prophets, that Christ should suffer, he hath so fulfilled. 19 Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord. Amen!