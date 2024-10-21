The Pfizer Papers, Censorship, Steve Bannon, and the Election - Emerald Robinson w/ Naomi Wolf

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Oct 18, 2024) Emerald Robinson is joined by Dr. Naomi Wolf to discuss the Biden-Harris regime’s continuing efforts to destroy freedom of speech, and end free and fair elections in America. Dr. Wolf firmly believes there will NOT be a peaceful transfer of power when Donald Trump wins the 2024 election.
The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson: https://frankspeech.com/channel/absolute-truth-emerald-robinson
The Daily Clout: https://dailyclout.io/
Source: https://frankspeech.com/v/3kos5