CBDCs will be programmable, governments will be able to determine what you can buy

IMF deputy managing director, Bo Li puts it out there in the open:

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) will be programmable, such that governments will be able to centrally determine what kind of people can use them, and what kind of things people can buy with them, in order to enforce their desired policy objectives.





Not up to date with your injections? Exceeded your weekly carbon allowance? Social credit score too low? Whoops, transaction declined.





Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=2I9HR7BTmn0





