Energy Disruptions and Rising Costs, an interview with Peter Schiff

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Energy disruptions are reshaping the global landscape, with supply constraints driving costs higher across industries. When key infrastructure or transport routes are affected, the impact extends beyond energy, influencing manufacturing, food prices, and daily living expenses. Recovery takes time, and prolonged disruptions can deepen these challenges over the medium term. As markets adjust, the question is how economies will adapt to sustained pressure. Watch the latest interview for deeper context and a clearer understanding of what may lie ahead.
#EnergyCrisis #GlobalEconomy #SupplyChain #RisingCosts #MarketTrends
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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