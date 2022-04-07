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NWO in Freefall as World REJECTS Covid Lockdowns, Trans Invasion of Sports, Child Abuse in Classrooms, More – FULL SHOW 4/6/22
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393 views • April 07, 2022
The world is awakening to the mind-control tactics the NWO has been using for decades to control humanity and crush the innocent! Stay vigilant and tune in to learn how globalists will strike back! Watch & share this BOMBSHELL edition of The Alex Jones Show for exclusive information globalists DO NOT want you to hear! It’s not too late to stop the Great Reset!
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