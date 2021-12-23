Missing Bruce Jenner

(To the tune of “You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me”: Elvis Presley rendition with the Philharmonic Orchestra)

written by DC Dave

video/singing by BuelahMan



When you said you weren't a guy

And what you get is what you see,

I'm not sure what met my eye

Except a curiosity.



The Bruce Jenner that we've known

You tell us is now long gone;

The body that God gave to you,

You have now outgrown.



You don't have to be a woman,

You should be a man.

You don't have to use mascara.

I will understand.

Believe me, believe me.

I can't help but miss you.

Believe me, you have let us down.



Your prowess just a memory;

Your transition seems unreal.

All that's left is puzzlement.

Think of how we feel.



You don't have to be a woman,

You should be a man.

You don't have to use mascara.

I will understand.

Believe me, believe me.



You don't have to be a woman,

You should be a man.

You don't have to use mascara.

I will understand.

Believe me, believe me, believe me.