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Missing Bruce Jenner
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183 views • December 23, 2021
Missing Bruce Jenner
(To the tune of “You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me”: Elvis Presley rendition with the Philharmonic Orchestra)
written by DC Dave
video/singing by BuelahMan
When you said you weren't a guy
And what you get is what you see,
I'm not sure what met my eye
Except a curiosity.
The Bruce Jenner that we've known
You tell us is now long gone;
The body that God gave to you,
You have now outgrown.
You don't have to be a woman,
You should be a man.
You don't have to use mascara.
I will understand.
Believe me, believe me.
I can't help but miss you.
Believe me, you have let us down.
Your prowess just a memory;
Your transition seems unreal.
All that's left is puzzlement.
Think of how we feel.
You don't have to be a woman,
You should be a man.
You don't have to use mascara.
I will understand.
Believe me, believe me.
You don't have to be a woman,
You should be a man.
You don't have to use mascara.
I will understand.
Believe me, believe me, believe me.
(To the tune of “You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me”: Elvis Presley rendition with the Philharmonic Orchestra)
written by DC Dave
video/singing by BuelahMan
When you said you weren't a guy
And what you get is what you see,
I'm not sure what met my eye
Except a curiosity.
The Bruce Jenner that we've known
You tell us is now long gone;
The body that God gave to you,
You have now outgrown.
You don't have to be a woman,
You should be a man.
You don't have to use mascara.
I will understand.
Believe me, believe me.
I can't help but miss you.
Believe me, you have let us down.
Your prowess just a memory;
Your transition seems unreal.
All that's left is puzzlement.
Think of how we feel.
You don't have to be a woman,
You should be a man.
You don't have to use mascara.
I will understand.
Believe me, believe me.
You don't have to be a woman,
You should be a man.
You don't have to use mascara.
I will understand.
Believe me, believe me, believe me.
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