No Music for Genocide When Artists Choose Silence as Protest

What happens when artists decide silence is more powerful than music?





Hundreds of musicians joined a controversial movement called “No Music for Genocide,” removing or restricting their songs as a political protest connected to the war in Gaza.





Some people called it brave.

Others called it dangerous.





Can music ever really stay separate from politics?

And can silence become louder than a song?





This clip is only part of the story.





🎧 Full episode available in the link in description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/0JjdVt6XVBwxeGTGKrjRGb?si=38379695e0e24414





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