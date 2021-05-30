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HERE IS HOW THE COVID VACCINE CAN CAUSE NEUROLOGICAL DISORDERS PRIONS WILL EAT YOUR BRAIN
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1192 views • May 30, 2021
Will we see zombies or turn into them? A year of two into this there are going to be a lot of people who won't know the difference between scratching their ass and winding their watch. Ever seen someone who has fried their brain with drugs? Now multiply that times 10. ~ JIM CRENSHAW
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