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FDA Says No To Boosters, Little Peckerhead Fauci Butthurt & FBI Incompetent Idiots
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101 views • September 20, 2021
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Sources used in video:
What emergency requires this - https://twitter.com/Super70sSports/status/1438712763442925568
For the unvaxxed, you're racist or something - https://twitter.com/SebGorka/status/1439257913567154176
Local police use helicoptor to film illegals - http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62554
The FBI is full of incompetent idiots - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/18/whoopsie-too-funny-overzealous-dc-stormtroopers-accidentally-target-undercover-fed-dressed-like-antifa-then-had-to-pretend-like-they-were-arresting-him/
Yep, just regular ol protestors - https://twitter.com/Kaitain_US/status/1439278360744456193
CDC quit tracking vaccinated cases - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/17/why-did-the-cdc-stop-recording-vaccine-breakthrough-cases-in-the-u-s-on-may-1st-today-we-got-the-obvious-answer-vaccine-companies-want-to-sell-booster-shots/
FDA backs off approving boosters for now - https://resistthemainstream.org/fda-panel-votes-on-pfizers-covid-booster-for-everyone/?utm_source=telegram
Fauci not giving up though, you need that 3rd shot, for his bank account - https://www.rt.com/usa/535233-fauci-covid19-vaccine-booster-shots/
Fauci is a lying POS - https://survivaldan101.com/how-do-you-cull-7-billion-people-convince-them-to-beg-for-the-poison-that-kills-them/
Why are vaxx companies changing their name - https://trendingpolitics.com/all-3-major-vaccine-companies-suddenly-have-name-changes-for-their-covid-shots-and-people-are-already-confused-knab/
Sniper from 1000 miles away - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10004269/How-Irans-nuclear-scientist-assassinated-killer-robot-machine-gun-kitted-AI.html
Facebook names people who can or garden over prepared - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/18/facebook-censoring-canning-and-gardening-groups.aspx?ui=42474e6822230434f8c42f90f61ac065e5ed32d6d505e7e2b32846b81f8629c2&;sd=20210825&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2ReadMore&cid=20210918&mid=DM996208&rid=1268185314
What is killing all the birds - https://apnews.com/article/lifestyle-environment-and-nature-new-york-manhattan-new-york-city-baf07c81dc9fa8da53d4eac627129f7d
Another idiot white liberal woman teacher about to get fired - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/ready-watch-scumbag-teacher-laughs-explaining-disregards-law-continue-teaching-students-crt-video/
Nicki Minaj getting red pilled hard - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nicki-minaj-aint-playing/
Californians hanging from planes trying to escape - https://babylonbee.com/news/desperate-californians-cling-to-landing-gear-of-last-jet-leaving-lax
RC car at the dog park - https://twitter.com/humorandanimals/status/1439220327767322627
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1439029715419820035
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
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Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
What emergency requires this - https://twitter.com/Super70sSports/status/1438712763442925568
For the unvaxxed, you're racist or something - https://twitter.com/SebGorka/status/1439257913567154176
Local police use helicoptor to film illegals - http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62554
The FBI is full of incompetent idiots - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/18/whoopsie-too-funny-overzealous-dc-stormtroopers-accidentally-target-undercover-fed-dressed-like-antifa-then-had-to-pretend-like-they-were-arresting-him/
Yep, just regular ol protestors - https://twitter.com/Kaitain_US/status/1439278360744456193
CDC quit tracking vaccinated cases - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/17/why-did-the-cdc-stop-recording-vaccine-breakthrough-cases-in-the-u-s-on-may-1st-today-we-got-the-obvious-answer-vaccine-companies-want-to-sell-booster-shots/
FDA backs off approving boosters for now - https://resistthemainstream.org/fda-panel-votes-on-pfizers-covid-booster-for-everyone/?utm_source=telegram
Fauci not giving up though, you need that 3rd shot, for his bank account - https://www.rt.com/usa/535233-fauci-covid19-vaccine-booster-shots/
Fauci is a lying POS - https://survivaldan101.com/how-do-you-cull-7-billion-people-convince-them-to-beg-for-the-poison-that-kills-them/
Why are vaxx companies changing their name - https://trendingpolitics.com/all-3-major-vaccine-companies-suddenly-have-name-changes-for-their-covid-shots-and-people-are-already-confused-knab/
Sniper from 1000 miles away - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10004269/How-Irans-nuclear-scientist-assassinated-killer-robot-machine-gun-kitted-AI.html
Facebook names people who can or garden over prepared - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/18/facebook-censoring-canning-and-gardening-groups.aspx?ui=42474e6822230434f8c42f90f61ac065e5ed32d6d505e7e2b32846b81f8629c2&;sd=20210825&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2ReadMore&cid=20210918&mid=DM996208&rid=1268185314
What is killing all the birds - https://apnews.com/article/lifestyle-environment-and-nature-new-york-manhattan-new-york-city-baf07c81dc9fa8da53d4eac627129f7d
Another idiot white liberal woman teacher about to get fired - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/ready-watch-scumbag-teacher-laughs-explaining-disregards-law-continue-teaching-students-crt-video/
Nicki Minaj getting red pilled hard - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nicki-minaj-aint-playing/
Californians hanging from planes trying to escape - https://babylonbee.com/news/desperate-californians-cling-to-landing-gear-of-last-jet-leaving-lax
RC car at the dog park - https://twitter.com/humorandanimals/status/1439220327767322627
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1439029715419820035
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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