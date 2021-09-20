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FDA Says No To Boosters, Little Peckerhead Fauci Butthurt & FBI Incompetent Idiots
Aimless News
Aimless News
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Sources used in video:

What emergency requires this - https://twitter.com/Super70sSports/status/1438712763442925568

For the unvaxxed, you're racist or something - https://twitter.com/SebGorka/status/1439257913567154176

Local police use helicoptor to film illegals - http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62554

The FBI is full of incompetent idiots - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/18/whoopsie-too-funny-overzealous-dc-stormtroopers-accidentally-target-undercover-fed-dressed-like-antifa-then-had-to-pretend-like-they-were-arresting-him/

Yep, just regular ol protestors - https://twitter.com/Kaitain_US/status/1439278360744456193

CDC quit tracking vaccinated cases - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/17/why-did-the-cdc-stop-recording-vaccine-breakthrough-cases-in-the-u-s-on-may-1st-today-we-got-the-obvious-answer-vaccine-companies-want-to-sell-booster-shots/

FDA backs off approving boosters for now - https://resistthemainstream.org/fda-panel-votes-on-pfizers-covid-booster-for-everyone/?utm_source=telegram

Fauci not giving up though, you need that 3rd shot, for his bank account - https://www.rt.com/usa/535233-fauci-covid19-vaccine-booster-shots/

Fauci is a lying POS - https://survivaldan101.com/how-do-you-cull-7-billion-people-convince-them-to-beg-for-the-poison-that-kills-them/

Why are vaxx companies changing their name - https://trendingpolitics.com/all-3-major-vaccine-companies-suddenly-have-name-changes-for-their-covid-shots-and-people-are-already-confused-knab/

Sniper from 1000 miles away - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10004269/How-Irans-nuclear-scientist-assassinated-killer-robot-machine-gun-kitted-AI.html

Facebook names people who can or garden over prepared - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/18/facebook-censoring-canning-and-gardening-groups.aspx?ui=42474e6822230434f8c42f90f61ac065e5ed32d6d505e7e2b32846b81f8629c2&;sd=20210825&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2ReadMore&cid=20210918&mid=DM996208&rid=1268185314

What is killing all the birds - https://apnews.com/article/lifestyle-environment-and-nature-new-york-manhattan-new-york-city-baf07c81dc9fa8da53d4eac627129f7d

Another idiot white liberal woman teacher about to get fired - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/ready-watch-scumbag-teacher-laughs-explaining-disregards-law-continue-teaching-students-crt-video/

Nicki Minaj getting red pilled hard - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nicki-minaj-aint-playing/

Californians hanging from planes trying to escape - https://babylonbee.com/news/desperate-californians-cling-to-landing-gear-of-last-jet-leaving-lax

RC car at the dog park - https://twitter.com/humorandanimals/status/1439220327767322627

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1439029715419820035


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