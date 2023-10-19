More Seeing Through the Lies at UK's #4 News - DEBUNK - Israel's Hamas Audio Recording Claim - Points Out Holes in Israel's Narrative regarding the Bombing of the Hospital in Gaza

UK's Channel 4 News debunks Israel's "Hamas audio recording" claim, and points out holes in their narrative regarding the bombing of the hospital in Gaza.
Cynthia.... the first time I heard this, in seconds I knew it was, 'Fake as Fuck'... pardon me. ; )
What kind of stupid MF could believe it?
Hamas, has shown no kind of weapons that could do such destruction.
Adding from today:
The United States does not consider it appropriate to have an international investigation into the attack on a hospital in Gaza - US State Department.
