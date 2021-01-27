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Exx-001 Science Mystery Physics Measuring Electrical Tension (Voltage) - with a question ...
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41 views • January 27, 2021
Today we measure electricity - electrical tension (voltage). The question we have is: Before checking the voltage, if we put the batteries on one side and the coil on the other side of the seriel connection, will the electricity (the charges or whatever it is) have travelled all the way through the coil or does this happen only with the closing of the circuit during the measurement?
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