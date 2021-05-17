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The UGLY truth about the Covid-19 lockdowns - Nick Hudson, co-founder of PANDA
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141 views • May 17, 2021
The UGLY truth about the Covid-19 lockdowns - Nick Hudson, co-founder of PANDA
BizNewsTv
7.79K subscribers
PANDA (Pandemics – data and analysis) has been outspoken with regards to the policy-makers' reaction to Covid-19, lockdowns and other approaches to the virus. Its viewpoints have ruffled feathers over the past year, with many in the establishment openly hostile towards the group of actuaries, accountants, economists and other professionals who participate in the global think tank. Nick Hudson, co-founder of PANDA, spoke at the inaugural BizNews Investment Conference in March 2021. Here's his keynote address.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80Vz7tZLuBI
(Now Banned on YouTube)
BizNewsTv
7.79K subscribers
PANDA (Pandemics – data and analysis) has been outspoken with regards to the policy-makers' reaction to Covid-19, lockdowns and other approaches to the virus. Its viewpoints have ruffled feathers over the past year, with many in the establishment openly hostile towards the group of actuaries, accountants, economists and other professionals who participate in the global think tank. Nick Hudson, co-founder of PANDA, spoke at the inaugural BizNews Investment Conference in March 2021. Here's his keynote address.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80Vz7tZLuBI
(Now Banned on YouTube)
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