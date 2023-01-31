Video 4 - How Much Content and Social Media Activity Do I Need

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Social Media Strategies create communities around your business and create casual opportunities to interact with your customers.
Social Media is exploding as a form of Online Marketing, and the Marketing world is buzzing with strategies for tapping into and profiting from the surge.
Basically, Social Media works to promote your business by directing traffic, producing links, and generating awareness through the spiderweb of personal and professional networks.
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https://youtu.be/PBbV1BAGt7s ... this video link
https://www.IMJusticeMarketing.com ... main website
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