MUST WATCH! New Christian TV Series: Breaking Strongholds ft. Lead Actor Terry Weaver

Lead actor, Terry Weaver, who plays Detective Ethan James in the NEW faith-based series: Breaking Strongholds, joins Resistance Chicks to talk about the incredible show you and your family don't want to miss!

After our family sat down to watch the first episode of Breaking Strongholds we were hooked. The story takes a deep dive into serious issues facing families today such as loss and suicide and the dangers of cult figures. This show uses the medium of television to make the gospel of Jesus Christ relatable and understandable while keeping you on the edge of your seat through this compelling mystery series. "The show centers around a high-school teacher gone missing and the family of Detective Ethan James, whose son, unbeknownst to him, is considering suicide to escape the pain from the loss of his mother. All the while, a small Texas town is distracted and deceived by the arrival of world-renowned, best-selling author and thought leader, Redmond Quinn. Breaking Strongholds addresses spiritual and mental wellness issues such as teen suicide, depression, effects of social media, post-traumatic stress, and more." Find out more: https://www.breakingstrongholds.com/

Breaking Strongholds is completely funded through donations from everyday people they are currently fundraising to produce season 2, you can donate here: https://www.reflectivemedia.org/donate

Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/must-watch-new-christian-tv-series-breaking-strongholds/

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