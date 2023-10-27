Protests in Front of the Israeli Embassy in Amman, Jordan - tonight 10.27.23

Protests in front of the Israeli Embassy in Amman, Jordan - 10.27.23
Adding:
Israel continues strikes on Gaza tonight.
Hamas' military wing said it was repelling an Israeli ground incursion in the eastern part of the Al-Bureij camp in the Gaza Strip.
Arab TV:Violent bombardment on areas in northern Gaza amid a complete outage of electricity and Internet networks
United States of America: The Washington Post: The Biden administration urges “Israel” not to invade Gaza on the ground and replace it with a more “surgical” operation.
Pentagon: The United States will take additional measures if Iranian-backed attacks continue
The White House: The United States does not set red lines for Israel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.