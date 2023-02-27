Get Over the Fear of Rejection

In this answer to a viewer's question, "Secret of Letting Go" author Guy Finley explains that the fear of being rejected by another person is caused by a mind that is reliving an old painful memory, tricking you into believing that what happened in the past is the only possibility.
