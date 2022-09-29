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Dennis Wise's Skepticism about E.T.s
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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3 views • September 29, 2022

Dennis Wise is the producer of the great documentary, Adolf Hitler The Greatest Story NEVER Told. Here for the first time, he talks about aliens and UFOs, on Jan. 21, 2019 with Brian Ruhe.


At minute 46:00 he talks about Hitler's view on Positive Christianity but Dennis is Catholic and likes to think that Hitler was a practicing Catholic but I don't think so.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy