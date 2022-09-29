Dennis Wise's Skepticism about E.T.s

Dennis Wise is the producer of the great documentary, Adolf Hitler The Greatest Story NEVER Told. Here for the first time, he talks about aliens and UFOs, on Jan. 21, 2019 with Brian Ruhe.



At minute 46:00 he talks about Hitler's view on Positive Christianity but Dennis is Catholic and likes to think that Hitler was a practicing Catholic but I don't think so.

