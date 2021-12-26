© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The World Now Leads The Church In Fear / Antichrist /Peace And Safety
Follow
0
Share
Report
141 views • December 26, 2021
Temporary Pleasure Leads to An Eternity of Pain
Philippians 1:29
King James Version
29 For unto you it is given in the behalf of Christ, not only to believe on him, but also to suffer for his sake;
Luke 9:23
King James Version
23 And he said to them all, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me.
1 Peter 4:13 KJV
“But rejoice, inasmuch as ye are partakers of Christ's sufferings; that, when his glory shall be revealed, ye may be glad also with exceeding joy.”
Philippians 1:29
King James Version
29 For unto you it is given in the behalf of Christ, not only to believe on him, but also to suffer for his sake;
Luke 9:23
King James Version
23 And he said to them all, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me.
1 Peter 4:13 KJV
“But rejoice, inasmuch as ye are partakers of Christ's sufferings; that, when his glory shall be revealed, ye may be glad also with exceeding joy.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.