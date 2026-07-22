The Propaganda War Shaping Public Perception, an interview with Matt Bracken and Michael Yon

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Beyond missiles and battlefields, information has become another weapon. This conversation examines how competing narratives, media messaging, and public perception influence global conflicts—and why understanding the information war may be more important than ever.
#InformationWar #Media #Propaganda #CriticalThinking #Geopolitics #WorldEvents
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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