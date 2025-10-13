BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Jeffrey P. Gold’s Questionable Ascendancy in Nebraska: Why is a Jew from New York with Globalist Affiliations and Connections to Israel the President of the University of Nebraska System?
This study examines the leadership of Jeffrey P. Gold at the University of Nebraska System, analyzing his origins, professional background, and affiliations amid questions of external influence on state education and agriculture. It explores implications for local governance and cultural identity, prompting critical evaluation of his role in a Midwestern context.

View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald and Substack: Jeffrey P. Gold’s Questionable Ascendancy in Nebraska: Why is a Jew from New York with Globalist Affiliations and Connections to Israel the President of the University of Nebraska System? https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/jeffrey-p-golds-questionable-ascendancy

#JeffreyPGold #UNebraskaPresident #NUSystem #NebraskaLeadership #GlobalistAgenda #Huskers #GBR

globalist networksuniversity of nebraskajeffrey p goldjewish affiliationsisrael ties
