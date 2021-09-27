Interview With Vince Mcleod Author Of The Book "Clown World Chronicles"

I had the pleasure to sit down and have a chat with Vince Mcleod author of many books including Clown World Chronicles which documents and explains the collapse of the Western World, as it happens.Inspired by the works of ethologist Desmond Morris and by Plato's Republic, Clown World Chronicles explains why and how society today has deteriorated into the twisted circus it is. If you find it interesting please show him some support. You can buy his book and visit his webpage in the links below.Disclaimer: I am still new to doing interviews, I won't be perfect but I can only improve. If you like what you hear I will have more on the way!Get your copy of Clown World Chronicles or one of his other books here:Clown World Dating: