Live@5 with Steffen Rowe 2/3/22

Today on episode 197, Steffen Rowe expose how the criminal Order of the Black Sun had always planned to weaken the US military via the bio-weaponized Covid injection, which was part of a plan to allow the Chinese military to take over the United States. The planned poisoning of American troops was Pentagon approved and the data show a staggering 1000% increase in serious illness since the experimental jab was forced on service men and women. The ethics and legitimacy of the Western Medical System is at stake as evidence of the dangers and death from this injection have been routinely ignored. Add to this the legalization of murder of the unborn and our cherished Medical system appears to be a death and harvesting system that feeds the blood lust of the Satanic Elite predators at Humanity's expense.