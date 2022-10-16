The 'NOT IN' Club..!!! -- STAFFORDSHIRE UK

61 views • October 16, 2022

US PATENT US4686605A Method and apparatus for altering a region in the earth's atmosphere, ionosphere, and/or magnetosphere https://patents.google.com/patent/US4 ...

Report from the UK war zone.Just for 'Encyclopedia Britannica' to update their 'records': Geo-interfering Patently Patented: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Geo-interfer ...

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