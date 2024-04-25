Rybar Live: Situation in the Middle East, April 23-24
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«Israeli forces continue to conduct satellite reconnaissance of the border strip of the so-called Philadelphi Corridor on the Gaza Strip-Egypt border in preparation for the operation»
