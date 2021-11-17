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Prayer Request
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20 views • November 17, 2021
Are you in the habit of asking for prayer requests or attending prayer meetings? This video looks at the general subject of requests for prayer and requests for healing in view of Jesus' instructions on how to pray. Is it time to change your approach to prayer? https://bit.ly/3niNyxe
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