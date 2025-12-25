December 25, 2025

rt.com





The founder of Telegram - Pavel Durov - says the French president is turning the EU into a digital gulag. That's after the bloc lashed out at Washington- over recent sanctions against influential Europeans who have cracked down on free speech. As much of the world is celebrating Christmas today, Ukraine's Zelensky wishes death to a certain someone in his holiday address - as the Ukrainian politician moves the celebration to December 25th - in line with his Western sponsors. The Sahel alliance pledges to create its own currency - along with a regional investment bank. We get opinions about this - from a panel of guests.









