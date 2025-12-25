© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The founder of Telegram - Pavel Durov - says the French president is turning the EU into a digital gulag. That's after the bloc lashed out at Washington- over recent sanctions against influential Europeans who have cracked down on free speech. As much of the world is celebrating Christmas today, Ukraine's Zelensky wishes death to a certain someone in his holiday address - as the Ukrainian politician moves the celebration to December 25th - in line with his Western sponsors. The Sahel alliance pledges to create its own currency - along with a regional investment bank. We get opinions about this - from a panel of guests.
