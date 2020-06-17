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WW3 Final Preparations Underway?*US Scrambles To Drive Off Russian Bombers*India/China*
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
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https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jun/17/shock-and-anger-in-india-after-worst-attack-on-china-border-in-decades
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11881004/north-korean-army-border-south-korea-training-demilitarised-zone/
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-taiwan-china-defence/taiwan-warns-off-intruding-chinese-aircraft-for-fourth-time-in-nine-days-idUSKBN23O1QQ
https://www.rt.com/news/492156-france-nato-turkey-libya/
https://defconwarningsystem.com/2020/06/17/modi-warns-of-befitting-reply-from-india-if-china-tensions-worsen/
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/492155-nato-trump-second-term/
https://southfront.org/another-crack-appears-in-us-sanctions-mexican-president-offers-to-sell-petroleum-to-venezuela/
https://southfront.org/russias-massive-oil-projects-in-iraq/
https://southfront.org/iran-says-its-aligned-with-turkey-regarding-libya-and-yemen-announced-natural-gas-transfers/
https://southfront.org/idlib-militants-attack-turkish-russian-patrols/
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https://www.cnet.com/news/trump-signs-5g-and-broadband-mapping-legislation-into-law/
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https://www.fifthdomain.com/civilian/2020/03/24/trump-administration-must-produce-5g-security-strategy-under-new-law/
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/06/16/congress-small-business-loan-320625
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https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/google-bans-two-websites-its-ad-platform-over-protest-articles-n1231176
https://twitter.com/EpochTimes/status/1273329073239064576
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