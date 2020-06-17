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WW3 Final Preparations Underway?*US Scrambles To Drive Off Russian Bombers*India/China*
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88 views • June 17, 2020
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EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support
https://www.globalfirepower.com/countries-comparison-detail.asp?form=form&;country1=china&country2=india&Submit=COMPARE
https://www.google.com/search?q=border+closed&;oq=border+closed+&aqs=chrome..69i57j0l7.3551j0j8&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
https://southfront.org/chinese-indian-tensions-ramp-up-in-galwan-valley-following-clash-between-troops-of-two-countries/
https://nostradamus.fandom.com/wiki/The_horrible_war
https://twitter.com/EpochTimes/status/1273332084862484480
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jun/17/shock-and-anger-in-india-after-worst-attack-on-china-border-in-decades
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11881004/north-korean-army-border-south-korea-training-demilitarised-zone/
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-taiwan-china-defence/taiwan-warns-off-intruding-chinese-aircraft-for-fourth-time-in-nine-days-idUSKBN23O1QQ
https://www.rt.com/news/492156-france-nato-turkey-libya/
https://defconwarningsystem.com/2020/06/17/modi-warns-of-befitting-reply-from-india-if-china-tensions-worsen/
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/492155-nato-trump-second-term/
https://southfront.org/another-crack-appears-in-us-sanctions-mexican-president-offers-to-sell-petroleum-to-venezuela/
https://southfront.org/russias-massive-oil-projects-in-iraq/
https://southfront.org/iran-says-its-aligned-with-turkey-regarding-libya-and-yemen-announced-natural-gas-transfers/
https://southfront.org/idlib-militants-attack-turkish-russian-patrols/
https://twitter.com/ASB_Breaking/status/1273268405467037699
https://twitter.com/chintanchheda/status/1273310390068240384
https://twitter.com/OfficialDGISPR
https://twitter.com/Global_Mil_Info/status/1273329505021702147
https://twitter.com/IntelDoge/status/1273327418871296000
https://yournews.com/2020/06/16/1684851/multiple-scientists-c0r0navlrus-altered-in-lab-to-better-attach-to/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/finance/markets/trump-team-weighs-241-trillion-for-infrastructure-to-spur-economy/ar-BB15xjpR
https://www.cnet.com/news/trump-signs-5g-and-broadband-mapping-legislation-into-law/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-04-06-5g-alter-hemoglobin-coronavirus-patients-oxygen-deprivation.html
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
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https://www.rt.com/sport/492126-nhl-pavel-datsyuk-rebel-priest/
https://www.rt.com/news/492094-mcgowan-us-cult-revolution/
https://www.fifthdomain.com/civilian/2020/03/24/trump-administration-must-produce-5g-security-strategy-under-new-law/
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/06/16/congress-small-business-loan-320625
https://news.bloomberglaw.com/coronavirus/trillions-in-stimulus-go-unchecked-with-watchdogs-kept-toothless
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https://twitter.com/EpochTimes/status/1273329073239064576
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