Every Tiny Revival Purchase Stops Labor Abuse, Restores Victim’s Dignity - Lauren Holland
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
424 followers
Follow
2 views • 4 days ago

Tiny Revival Co. is an ethically sourced clothing company backed by a life-saving mission. Lauren Holland is the founder of this remarkable organization, and she hopes to bring awareness to victims of human trafficking and labor trafficking - women and children who are often hurt and abused by the “fast fashion” industry. Outsourced clothing factories overseas enslave women who are forced to work in dangerous working conditions in order to provide for their families. Often, these women face unthinkable sexual and physical violence and abuse. Every purchase from Tiny Revival Co. helps provide safety and security for trafficked women and children. Lauren discusses the power of returning dignity to someone who has been victimized and your purchase helps them restore their identity.



TAKEAWAYS


The market responds to behavior - shop ethically and let your personal convictions guide you


We can prepare our children to meet the wickedness of the world by modeling empathy and kindness


Children will develop a natural sense of justice and compassion if they see godly attributes modeled at home


A safe environment allows victims of trafficking to be vulnerable and to address their trauma



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/46mZ0Ov

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA


🔗 CONNECT WITH TINY REVIVAL

Website (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tinyrevivalco

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tinyrevivalco

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tinyrevival


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Waveguard (get 20% off with code TINA): https://waveguard.com/tina

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #LaurenHolland #StillHope #AngelStudios #angel #EndSexTrafficking #StopExploitation #EndSexTrafficking #HumanTraffickingAwareness #StopExploitation #MarchMaddness #EndChildAbuse #ProtectChildren #StopChildAbuse #TinyRevival #EthicalClothing


