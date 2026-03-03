Every Tiny Revival Purchase Stops Labor Abuse, Restores Victim’s Dignity - Lauren Holland

Tiny Revival Co. is an ethically sourced clothing company backed by a life-saving mission. Lauren Holland is the founder of this remarkable organization, and she hopes to bring awareness to victims of human trafficking and labor trafficking - women and children who are often hurt and abused by the “fast fashion” industry. Outsourced clothing factories overseas enslave women who are forced to work in dangerous working conditions in order to provide for their families. Often, these women face unthinkable sexual and physical violence and abuse. Every purchase from Tiny Revival Co. helps provide safety and security for trafficked women and children. Lauren discusses the power of returning dignity to someone who has been victimized and your purchase helps them restore their identity.









The market responds to behavior - shop ethically and let your personal convictions guide you





We can prepare our children to meet the wickedness of the world by modeling empathy and kindness





Children will develop a natural sense of justice and compassion if they see godly attributes modeled at home





A safe environment allows victims of trafficking to be vulnerable and to address their trauma









