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Previous Occultist George Iceman Warns Parents on the Dangers of Witchcraft
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600 views • January 19, 2022
Prepare to be mind blown in this in-depth discussion with former occultist George Iceman as he exposes the practices of magic. He proves that film and television are indoctrinating millions of children to quickly embrace the world of witchcraft and the paranormal. Movies like Harry Potter and games like Pokémon, entice children to enter spiritual realms and coerces them to participate in magic which then can lead to Wicca. George also goes over some excellent options to do with your kids on Halloween that doesn’t involve participating in this pagan holiday. Catch his show “The reveal report” on YouTube where he covers hot topics like transhumanism and hidden symbolism in children’s programming.


TAKEAWAYS

The true meaning of the words HOLLYWOOD, SPELLING, MEDIA, PARAMOUNT PICTURES, TELEVISION

Celebrating Halloween gives the spiritual realm permission to come into your life

Blatant Satanic symbolism on children’s clothing and in entertainment divulged

The Ouija board is so dangerous even Satanists steer clear


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Celine Dion’s Satanic Clothing Line: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T42P_8176TA
Ritual Games: https://bit.ly/RITUALGAMES
Newsletter Sign Up: https://therevealreport.com/
Watch The Reveal Report Live: https://www.youtube.com/c/Therevealreport

🔗 CONNECT WITH GEORGE ICEMAN
Website: https://therevealreport.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therevealreport/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/therevealreport
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Therevealreport
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/therevealreport

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Save America Newsletter: http://bit.ly/Save_America
Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
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📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
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Keywords
magichollywoodoccultentertainmentmediawitchcraftmoviestelevisionpaganparanormaltranshumanismpokemonharry potterhalloweenwiccaouija boardparamountthe reveal reporttina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showgeorge iceman
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