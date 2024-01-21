Gaza Doctor Forced To Amputate Daughters Leg Without Anaesthesia

Without Anesthesia: Doctor forced to amputate his daughter’s leg in Gaza

Dr. Hany Al-Faisal, a Palestinian doctor, appealed to the world to end the injustice and brutality in Gaza as he was amputating his 16-year-old daughter’s leg on his dining table without anaesthesia. As tanks and shooting sounds are heard in the background, he explains they’re trapped in their house for over 15 days, while his daughter was hurt in an Israeli air strike. He says he is 5 minutes away from Al-Shifa hospital but can’t move his daughter in fear for their lives. The father asked in agony: ‘Where are the human rights? Where’s the dignity?’

