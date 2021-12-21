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Recalls Issued Over Abundance of Caution, But Not For The Jabs
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208 views • December 21, 2021
Dozens of Pantene and Herbal Essences dry shampoo sprays recalled for cancer-causing chemical
https://archive.md/A3D9W
Generic cold and flu meds recalled by Health Canada
https://archive.md/X0cpc
OpenVAERS
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
Health Canada extends expiry date of two lots of the AstraZeneca vaccine by an extra month
https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/news/2021/05/health-canada-extends-expiry-date-of-two-lots-of-the-astrazeneca-vaccine-by-an-extra-month.html
Old Spice, Secret deodorants recalled in Canada after benzene detected
https://archive.md/wKDLm
FACT SHEET FOR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS ADMINISTERING VACCINE
(VACCINATION PROVIDERS)
https://www.fda.gov/media/153713/download
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https://archive.md/A3D9W
Generic cold and flu meds recalled by Health Canada
https://archive.md/X0cpc
OpenVAERS
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
Health Canada extends expiry date of two lots of the AstraZeneca vaccine by an extra month
https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/news/2021/05/health-canada-extends-expiry-date-of-two-lots-of-the-astrazeneca-vaccine-by-an-extra-month.html
Old Spice, Secret deodorants recalled in Canada after benzene detected
https://archive.md/wKDLm
FACT SHEET FOR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS ADMINISTERING VACCINE
(VACCINATION PROVIDERS)
https://www.fda.gov/media/153713/download
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
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