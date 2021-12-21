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Recalls Issued Over Abundance of Caution, But Not For The Jabs
theDTrain
theDTrain
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208 views • December 21, 2021
Dozens of Pantene and Herbal Essences dry shampoo sprays recalled for cancer-causing chemical
https://archive.md/A3D9W
Generic cold and flu meds recalled by Health Canada
https://archive.md/X0cpc
OpenVAERS
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
Health Canada extends expiry date of two lots of the AstraZeneca vaccine by an extra month
https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/news/2021/05/health-canada-extends-expiry-date-of-two-lots-of-the-astrazeneca-vaccine-by-an-extra-month.html
Old Spice, Secret deodorants recalled in Canada after benzene detected
https://archive.md/wKDLm
FACT SHEET FOR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS ADMINISTERING VACCINE
(VACCINATION PROVIDERS)
https://www.fda.gov/media/153713/download
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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